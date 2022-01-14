Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.