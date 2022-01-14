Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. ACG Wealth grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 108,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

