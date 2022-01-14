Truist Financial Corp Buys 13,971 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FIX opened at $97.91 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

