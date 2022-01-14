Truist Financial Corp Has $2.95 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after buying an additional 241,527 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after buying an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

