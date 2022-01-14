Truist Financial Corp Has $3.09 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.