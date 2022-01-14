Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,572 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $91,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

