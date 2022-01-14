Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,415 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $199.46 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.55.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

