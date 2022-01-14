Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. 12,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,360. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

