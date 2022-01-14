Truist Initiates Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.18.

NYSE BBY traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 129,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,767 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

