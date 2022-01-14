Truist Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $111.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of EOG opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

