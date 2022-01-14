Truist Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securities also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of IGT opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 356,457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 417,737 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

