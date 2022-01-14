Truist Securities Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $75.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s current price.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,644. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $1,208,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

