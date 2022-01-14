Truist Securities Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Shake Shack stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

