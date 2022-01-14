TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.17 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $133.17 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00057759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

