Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$48.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at C$49.81 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$24.01 and a 1-year high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.41.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.