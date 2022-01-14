Tudor Pickering Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.38.

CNQ stock opened at C$62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$74.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$63.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. Insiders have sold 287,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,541,356 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

