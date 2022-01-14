TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

