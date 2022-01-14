Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.28

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.28 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.52). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.52), with a volume of 84,307 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.72. The company has a market capitalization of £50.36 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

