Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
