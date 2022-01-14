Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

