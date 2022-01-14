Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.50.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.50.
Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.91. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
