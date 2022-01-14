TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 67.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $498,353.03 and approximately $97.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

