Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,583. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. decreased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.51.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

