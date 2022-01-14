U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lessened by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. 222,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,731. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.