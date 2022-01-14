UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UCBJY. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UCB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.84.

Shares of UCBJY stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 19,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

