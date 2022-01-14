UniCrypt (UNCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for approximately $536.91 or 0.01247400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00332297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00019178 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008279 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016883 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,581 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniCrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.