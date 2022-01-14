Unifty (NIF) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.54 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Unifty has a total market cap of $69.54 million and $3.20 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $37.60 or 0.00086951 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.74 or 0.07643881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.45 or 0.99802593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068175 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,229 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

