United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.17 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 418.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.