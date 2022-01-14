United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.07 and its 200 day moving average is $201.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

