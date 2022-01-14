Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $838,810.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ruth Ann Keene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30.

NYSE:U opened at $116.58 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

