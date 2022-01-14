Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $171.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of U opened at $116.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

