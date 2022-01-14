Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.11. 4,889,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average of $213.96. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.81.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

