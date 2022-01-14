Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.36.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $110.05. 53,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,918. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average of $213.96.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,697,866 shares of company stock worth $348,940,854. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Upstart by 791.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

