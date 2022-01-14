Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

URBN stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.