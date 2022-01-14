USDJ Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.07687065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.43 or 0.99801614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069421 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.