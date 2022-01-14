Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 3,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 767,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 326,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,696 in the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

