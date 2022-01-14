UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several research firms have commented on UWMC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get UWM alerts:

NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,001. UWM has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. Research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,031,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.