UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.93 on Friday. UWM has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth about $73,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.