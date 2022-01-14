VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 380

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 345 ($4.68) to GBX 380 ($5.16) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, upped their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.55) to GBX 345 ($4.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

EGY stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($4.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.84. The company has a market capitalization of £144.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

In related news, insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.21), for a total transaction of £151,438.08 ($205,562.75).

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.