Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. The company traded as high as $85.16 and last traded at $84.87, with a volume of 44943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.
In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.
Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
