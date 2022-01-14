Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. The company traded as high as $85.16 and last traded at $84.87, with a volume of 44943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.