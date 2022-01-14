Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $15,911,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 570.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 348,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 114,476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 268,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,456. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.68. 18,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.