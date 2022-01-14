Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,579 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.35. 17,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,195. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

