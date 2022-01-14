Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,857. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

