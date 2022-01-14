Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 84 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $137.62. 43,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,741. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $137.83 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

