Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.3 days.

OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

