Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.54. 29,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.