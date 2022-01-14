Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 1,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 450,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $1,317,646 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

