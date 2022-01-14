Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 4.5%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 1,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 450,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.