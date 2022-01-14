Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) has been given a C$22.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

VCM stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$12.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.29 million and a P/E ratio of 320.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.71.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

