Venus Market Cap Hits $166.66 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.98 or 0.00032493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $166.66 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.65 or 1.00165404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00092912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00661906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,924,486 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

