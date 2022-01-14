Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 719.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,860 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock remained flat at $$53.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 525,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,763,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

